Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $9.64 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.