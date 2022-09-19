Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0000 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $224,284.74 and $2,733.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
