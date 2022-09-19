High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $160,241.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

