Hina Inu (HINA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hina Inu has a market cap of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

