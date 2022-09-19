HODL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,735.00 (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, HODL has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. HODL has a market cap of $1.67 million and $12,735.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,450.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00152803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00269962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00722204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00574622 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,954,213,918,637 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

