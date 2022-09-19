Honest Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $796,793.17 and $218.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Honest Profile

Honest is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

