Honey (HNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,319.00

Honey (HNY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Honey coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Honey has a market cap of $11.61 million and $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

