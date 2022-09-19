Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $33,079,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

