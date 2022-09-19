Horizen Hits Market Cap of $175.21 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $175.21 million and $80.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00071182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00287142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00110910 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,839,106 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.