Hot Cross Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $548,029.00 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $548,029.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

