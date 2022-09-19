Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hummingbird Finance
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading
