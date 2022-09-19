Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hummingbird Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hummingbird Finance

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.