Hydra (HYDRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $752,914.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hydra has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $752,914.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00012076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hydra Coin Profile
Hydra’s total supply is 20,566,492 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.