Hydra (HYDRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $752,914.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hydra has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $752,914.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00012076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 20,566,492 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.