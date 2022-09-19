HyperDAO Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $39,466.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00062800 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

