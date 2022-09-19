Hypersign identity (HID) One Day Volume Hits $13,559.00

Hypersign identity (HID) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $41,997.17 and $13,559.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hypersign identity has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hypersign identity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity was first traded on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hypersign identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hypersign identity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.