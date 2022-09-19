Hyve 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,418.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $888,944.67 and approximately $72,418.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve was first traded on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

