ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $546,798.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $546,798.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00027318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,926 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

