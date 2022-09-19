Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119161 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00861669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
