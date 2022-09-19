Idavoll Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

