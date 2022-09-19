Ideaology Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $297,628.93 and $172,237.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00119256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00859898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

