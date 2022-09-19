Ignis Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignis has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $49,758.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00860075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ignis.
Ignis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.
