ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0019

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $25,284.24 and approximately $360.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,093,316 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

