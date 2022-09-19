iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $161,172.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.