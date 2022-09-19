Indexed Finance Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $157,248.38 and approximately $438.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

