Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Indivior Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $17.02 on Monday. Indivior has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

