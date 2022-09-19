Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Indivior Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $17.02 on Monday. Indivior has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.