Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:INE opened at C$20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -213.89. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.