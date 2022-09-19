Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $18,259,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 137.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,433 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.