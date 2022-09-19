Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stake Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $735.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.07. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

