Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Purchases $30,860.50 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Air T stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

