Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 422,004 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 671 ($8.11) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 799.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 913.20. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.