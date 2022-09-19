Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,518.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 362,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %
RKT opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.