Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,518.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 362,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

RKT opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

