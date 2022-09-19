Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires 26,441 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 26,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Get XOMA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOMA Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.