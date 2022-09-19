Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 38,589 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

