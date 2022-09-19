Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $91.49 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CONMED

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

