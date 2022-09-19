Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $1,003,151.52 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.74 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $82,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

