Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $1,003,151.52 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FLEX opened at $17.74 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
