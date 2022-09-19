Insider Selling: Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($135,935.23).

Futura Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:FUM opened at GBX 41.98 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.59 million and a P/E ratio of -23.32. Futura Medical plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.30 ($0.62).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

