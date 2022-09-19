Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells 223 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $19,184.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,611.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

