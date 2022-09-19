Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 3,931 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $10.19 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.