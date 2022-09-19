Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of TARS stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
