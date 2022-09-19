Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

