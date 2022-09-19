Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $32,528.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:RBOT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
