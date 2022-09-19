Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $32,528.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64.

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RBOT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.