Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells 32,239 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Performance
ZS opened at $169.49 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
