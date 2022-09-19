Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells 32,239 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZS opened at $169.49 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

