INT Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (INT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $92,583.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.
INT Coin Profile
INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling INT
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.
