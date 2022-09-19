INT Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (INT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $92,583.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

