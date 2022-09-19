Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,853,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,708 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

