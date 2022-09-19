Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12,477,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.27 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

