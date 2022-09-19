International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
International Petroleum Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays cut shares of International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Petroleum (IPCFF)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.