International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

International Petroleum Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays cut shares of International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

