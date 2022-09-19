Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $71.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00032046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00089651 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00080565 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020894 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008825 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,545,978 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
