Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7,235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

