Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

