InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NVIV opened at $4.93 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.