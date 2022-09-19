IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,531,424.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

