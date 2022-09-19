iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 411,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

